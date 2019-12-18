Odisha FC And Utkal Automobiles Organize Special Meet With Footballers

Bhubaneswar: Hero Indian Super League club Odisha FC players today visited the Utkal Autmobiles outlet at Mancheswar.

India international Vinit Rai, Odia youngster Shubham Sarangi and OFC goalkeeper Arshdeep Singh spent around one hour at the outlet.

Along with the players, Odisha FC CEO Ashish Shah, Director of Utkal Automobiles Shaunakh Parikh and Area Sales Manager of Mahindra and Mahindra Automobiles Limited Kumar Vikash were also present at the event.

Utkal Automobiles is the Mobility Partner of the Bhubaneswar-based ISL club for their first season in the tournament and have provided three branded cars with Odisha FC logo on it for the transport of the club members and officials in the state.

Speaking about their association with Odisha FC, Utkal Automobiles Director Parikh said, “I want to welcome Odisha FC team members and we are really looking forward to the team doing well in their home matches here. I hope this partnership between Mahindra and Odisha FC grows.”

OFC CEO Shah said, “I want to thank Utkal Automobiles and Mahindra for inviting us to this wonderful event. We wanted to make our club bigger by involving the local people of the state and it has been a very good experience with the kind of love and affection that we are getting. Our aim is to make football the number one sport in Odisha.”

Odisha FC will travel to play their next game against FC Goa in Goa on 22 December and then will come back to the state capital to take on neighbouring Jamshedpur FC in their first game at the Kalinga Stadium.