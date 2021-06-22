Exchange of fire between security forces and Maoists in Odisha’s Kandhamal

Kandhamal: An exchange of fire took place between the security forces and Maoists in a forest near Kumbhaharu village under Gochhapada police limits in Kandhamal district of Odisha on Tuesday.

Based on a reliable information, a joint team of Special Operation Group (SOG) and District Voluntary Force (DVF) launched a combing operation in the area on June 20.

On Tuesday morning while the team was combing the area Maoists did heavy firing from advantageous position. The police team immediately took cover and asked the Maoists to surrender themselves.

In order to save themselves the team of security forces fired in a controlled manner in self-defence.

However, the naxals escaped from the spot taking the benefit of dense forest and difficult terrain. The security forces have seized live arms ammunition and huge amount incrimination materials from the spot.

Till the last reports were in, the search operation was still underway.