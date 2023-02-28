Odisha: Elections in Hindol and Attabira NACs on April 3

Bhubaneswar: The elections in Hindol and Attabira NACs on April 3, 2023 informed the State Election Commission in a press meet held here in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.

The elections will be held in Atabira and Hindol NAC in the state the voting will be held on April 3, 2023. Counting of votes shall take place on April 5, 2023.

This information was given by the State Election Commission. The notification for the election will be published on March 3. The nomination process will continue from March 9 to 15.

The verification process will be held on March 17. The tenure of these two NACs will end on April 12, 2023.