Odisha Effects Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle
Bhubaneswar: A major bureaucratic reshuffle has been effected by the Odisha Government on Wednesday. Many IAS officers have been handed over new responsibilities.
The changes effected are as follows:
- Hemant Sharma, IAS 1995 batch Secretary to Government, Industries Department with additional charge of Chairman, IPICOL is allowed to remain in additional charge of Principal Secretary to Government, Skill Development and Technical Education Department in addition to his own duties.
- Bishnupada Sethi, IAS Batch 1995, Principal Secretary to Govermment, Revenue & Disaster Management Department with additional charge of Principal Secretary to Govemment, Odia Language, Literature & Culture Department is allowed to remain in additional charge of Principal Secretary to Government, Information & Public Relations Department in addition to his own duties.
- The additional appointment of Sanjay Kumar Singh, IAS as Commissioner-cum-Secretary to Government, Information & Public Relations Department shall stand terminated from the date Bishnupada Sethi, IAS takes over.
- Sanjay Kumar Singh, IAS Batch 1997, Commissioner-cum-Secretary to Govemment, Skill Development & Technical Education Department with additional charge of Commissioner-Cum-Secretary to Government, information & Public Relations Department and CMD DCO is appointed as Commissioner, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation. He is allowed to remain in additional charge of Vice Chaiman, Bhubaneswar Development Authority and CEO, Bhubaneswar Smart City Ltd. in addition to his own duties.
- The additional appointment of Prem Chandra Chaudhary, IAS as Vice Chairman, Bhubaneswar Development Authority and CEO, Bhubaneswar Smart City Ltd. shall stand terminated from the date Shri Sanjay Kumar Singh, IAS takes over.
- Krishan Kumar, IAS Batch 2002, Commissioner-cum-Secretary to Government, Works Department with additional charge of Chief Administrator, SJTA, Puri and Chairman, Puri-Konark Development Authority is allowed to remain in additional charge of CMD, IDCO in addition to his own duties.
- The additional appointment of Shri Sanjay Kumar Singh, IAS as CMD, IDCO shall stand
terminated from the date Dr. Krishan Kumar, IAS takes over.
- Shri Prem Chandra Chaudhary, Batch 2010, Commissioner, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation with additional charge of Vice Chairman, Bhubaneswar Development Authority
and CEO, Bhubaneswar Smart City Ltd. is appointed as Officer on Special Duty, G.A. & P.G.
Department.