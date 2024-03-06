Odisha: Drunk teacher mows down woman, two minors narrowly escape

Koraput: In an unfortunate incident, a woman reportedly died after being mowed down by a drunk teacher near the petrol pump in Lamtaput of Odisha’s Koraput district today. Two minor boys also narrowly escaped from being hurt.

One Dahana Nayak of Kantigada village was reportedly going along with two minor boys. In the meantime a car, with registration number OD 10 V 4576, hit her causing her death on the spot. Tankadhara Sisa, a teacher, was allegedly driving the car under the influence of alcohol. However, it is yet to be known under what circumstances the accident occurred.

The accident was so severe that the bonnet of the four-wheeler was damaged. The two boys, however, luckily escaped from being hurt.

Tension prevailed in the area following the road accident as the local staged a road-blockade on Jeypore-Vishakhapatnam route with the woman’s body. They demanded adequate compensation for the kin of the deceased woman. Besides, they sought the arrest of the teacher and stringent action against him.

Several vehicles remained stranded on both sides of the busy road due to the blockade by the irate people.

On being informed, a team of cops from Lamtaput Police station reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter. They are in talk with the angry people to pacify them and bring situation under control.

