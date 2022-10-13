Odisha: Disposal And Destruction Of Seized Narcotic Drugs

Bhubaneswar: In the recent years during the massive campaign against the narcotics especially Ganja (also known as Cannabis/ Marijuana/ weeds) and Brown sugar (also known as Heroin/ smack) by Odisha police.

There has been huge piling up of seized narcotic drugs. As the trial of narcotics cases takes

time, these seized drugs remain stocked at police stations/ court Malkhanas exposed to all kind of

vulnerabilities.

The piling up of seized drugs has been a cause of concern and honorable Supreme Court in

the case of Union of India Vrs. Mohanlal and others passed a detailed order on disposal/ destruction of seized drugs.

Especially emphasizing on pre trial disposal of seized drugs. However because of some procedural and technical ambiguity/ issues, seized drugs could not be disposed off.

In this backdrop, STF approached the Hon’ble High Court of Odisha with a prayer for certain direction/order to resolve the issues/ hindrances involved in disposing of the seized drugs.

Finally on January 31, 2022 the High Court of Odisha pleased to pass a land mark judgment directing the Subordinate courts to dispose the applications filed U/s. Sec.52A of NDPS Act, 1985 issuing a detailed SOP in this regard.

Yesterday on October 12, 2022 High Level Drug Disposal Committee of Ganjam District disposed/destroyed seized Ganja/ Cannabis/ Marijuana after being authenticated/ certified by concerned court.

More than 3 Tons i.e. 3148 Kg of ganja were destroyed at Mediaid Marketing Services,

Patpur (Ganjam) in presence of IG of Police, SR (Chairman), SP, Ganjam, SP, STF and other

members. This refers to Patpur (Ganjam) PS Case under NDPS Act, 1985.