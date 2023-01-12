Odisha: Dense fog envelopes capital city Bhubaneswar as well as Cuttack

Bhubaneswar: Twin cities Bhubaneswar and Cuttack woke up to a layer of dense fog covering them on January 12, Thursday.

A heavy layer of fog engulfed everything making it hard to get on with the regular activities.

Visibility has also been sorely affected due to the fog hanging in the air.

There has been a severe adverse effect on the transportation as the drivers have to be unable to see beyond a few feet, and this has increased the risk of driving on roads.

According to reports, the fog has affected the visibility so much that it is hard to see anything clearly beyond 50 meters.

Meanwhile, the temperature in both the cities has risen by a few degrees due to the humid wind blowing throughout the state. The dense fog is a side effect of the increased humidity as well as temperature. The lowest temperature in Bhubaneswar as well as Cuttack today is expected to be around 16 degrees. The temperature is expected to keep rising and increase by a couple of degrees in the next few days after which it will likely stay stable for some time.

Fog is also expected over other districts includinh Kalahandi, Kandhmal, Bolangir, Sonepur, Angul, Sambalpur, and Dhenkanal.