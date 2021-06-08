Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government had decided to set up a special dedicated Narcotic Unit within the Special Task Force (STF) to stop drug trafficking and has also approved to sanction 27 posts in the STF of Odisha Police.

The DGP on Tuesday informed that Odisha Police has taken concerted action against drug trafficking especially in recent times and the STF has been leading in this fight.

He informed that the State Government has approved the proposal of the Odisha Police for strengthening the STF. The government has sanctioned 27 new posts in the STF, including a post of SP and three DSPs.

The state government has approved the proposal to create a new unit in the STF to exclusively deal with drug trafficking headed by a SP rank officer. So now STF will have two units headed by one SP each, one STF (Narcotics Unit) and another STF (Organized Crime Unit).

The DGP informed that with the direction of the Chief Minister, Odisha Police is able to fight against drug trafficking and thanked Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for strengthening the STF.

DGP Abhay assured Government and people of Odisha that STF will continue to excel and reach greater heights in combating drug trafficking and organized crime.