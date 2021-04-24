Odisha Created Dedicated Corridors For Movement Of 29 Oxygen Tankers To These States

By WCE 1

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Police on Saturday informed that 29 tankers/containers carrying about 510 MT medical oxygen have been despatched to Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Maharastra, Telengana, Andhra Pradesh and to other needy staes. Fifteen more will be leaving later from Dhenkanal, Rourkela and Angul today

Dedicated corridors are being ensured for prompt and unhindered movement of the tankers so that they reach thousands of needy patients without any delay.

Yesterday, 15 tankers containing more than 250 MT of medical oxygen were despatched from Rourkela, Jajpur, and Angul district to different places outside the state.

You might also like
State

Puri Srimandir To Be Out Of Bounds For Devotees Till May 15

State

Odisha: Wild Boar Attack Man In Bhanjanagar

State

Covid Situation In Odisha Is Better Than Other States: DMET Director Dr CBK Mohanty

State

Covid-19 : Odisha To Get 1 Lakh More Doses Of Covishield Vaccine Today

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.