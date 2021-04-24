Odisha Created Dedicated Corridors For Movement Of 29 Oxygen Tankers To These States

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Police on Saturday informed that 29 tankers/containers carrying about 510 MT medical oxygen have been despatched to Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Maharastra, Telengana, Andhra Pradesh and to other needy staes. Fifteen more will be leaving later from Dhenkanal, Rourkela and Angul today

Dedicated corridors are being ensured for prompt and unhindered movement of the tankers so that they reach thousands of needy patients without any delay.

Yesterday, 15 tankers containing more than 250 MT of medical oxygen were despatched from Rourkela, Jajpur, and Angul district to different places outside the state.