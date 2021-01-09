Odisha Covid19 Updates: 206 New Positives, 1 Death Reported Today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha today reported a total of 206 new positives and one death case in the last 24 hours. The 206 new positives include 119 quarantine cases and 87 local contacts.

According to the State Health and Family Welfare Department, the Covid positive patient who died today is a 47-year-old female resident of Malkangiri district. She was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Bronchial Asthma, said the department.

With the death of the lone Covid patient in the last 24 hours, the death toll in the State rose to 1891.

Here is the complete list of the new positives cases reported today as per the I& PR Department:

District Wise Cases:

Angul: 27 Balasore: 2 Bargarh: 16 Bhadrak: 2 Balangir: 26 Boudh: 2 Cuttack: 6 Deogarh: 1 Dhenkanal: 1 Gajapati: 5 Ganjam: 3 Jajpur: 10 Jharsuguda: 9 Kendrapada: 4 Keonjhar: 7 Khurda: 18 Mayurbhanj: 8 Nuapada: 6 Puri: 4 Rayagada: 1 Sambalpur: 16 Sonepur: 3 Sundargarh: 26 State Pool: 3

New recoveries: 244

Cumulative tested: 7140339

Positive: 331602

Recovered: 327534

Active cases: 2124