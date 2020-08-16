Odisha Covid Recovery Update: Another 1550 Coronavirus patients recovered today
Bhubaneswar: As many as 1550 Covid-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in Odisha on Sunday, informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department.
According to the Health Department, the total 1550 recovery cases include 355 from Ganjam, 241 from Khurda, 118 from Sundergarh, 99 from Cuttack, 89 from Sambalpur, 72 from Dhenkanal, 64 from Malkangiri, 63 from Balasore, 62 from Kandhamal and 59 from Puri district.
Likewise, 41 Covid-19 patients from Koraput district recovered and discharged. Here is the other list and the recovery cases reported from them:
39 from Mayurbhanj
38 from Bhadrak
32 from Gajapati
26 from Bolangir
20 from Rayagada
18 from Jagatsinghpur
17 from Jharsuguda
16 from Jajpur
16 from Kendrapara
16 from Keonjhar
15 from Boudh
6 each from Kalahandi, Nabarangpur & Nuapada
5 each from Bargarh & Sonepur
4 from Angul
2 from Nayagarh
The Health Department informed that the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 42276.