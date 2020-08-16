Recovery cases
Representational Image

Odisha Covid Recovery Update: Another 1550 Coronavirus patients recovered today

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: As many as 1550 Covid-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in Odisha on Sunday, informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department.

According to the Health Department, the  total 1550  recovery cases include 355 from Ganjam, 241 from Khurda, 118 from Sundergarh, 99 from Cuttack, 89 from Sambalpur, 72 from Dhenkanal, 64 from Malkangiri, 63 from Balasore, 62 from Kandhamal and 59 from Puri district.

Likewise, 41 Covid-19 patients from Koraput district recovered and discharged. Here is the other list and the recovery cases reported from them: 

39 from Mayurbhanj

38 from Bhadrak

32 from Gajapati

26 from Bolangir

20 from Rayagada

18 from Jagatsinghpur

17 from Jharsuguda

16 from Jajpur

16 from Kendrapara

16 from Keonjhar

15 from Boudh

6 each from Kalahandi, Nabarangpur & Nuapada

5 each from Bargarh & Sonepur

4 from Angul

2 from Nayagarh

The Health Department informed that the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 42276.

