Odisha Covid death toll nears to 5000 mark

By WCE 1
covid deaths in odisha
Representational Image

Bhubaneswar: Odisha registers 67 COVID patients who were under treatment in different COVID hospitals died due to the deadly virus, informed the Health & Family Welfare Department on Saturday.

Related News

Odisha Covid death toll rises to 4,925 as 64 more die

Odisha registers 66 Covid deaths in the last 24 hours,…

According to the Health Department, with the latest reports of 67 deaths, the toll due to coronavirus in the State rose to 4,992.

Khordha reports the highest Covid deaths at 25, 8 deaths reported from Ganjam district, 7 deaths reported from Sundergarh district, Six each reported from Mayurbhanj and Puri districts, 4 deaths reported from Bargarh district, three reported from Nayagarh, one each from Angul, Bhadrak, Boudh, Gajapati, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Kandhamal, and Kalahandi districts respectively.

 

You might also like
Nation

India reports 38,079 new Covid cases, 560 deaths in 24 hrs

Nation

Covid-19: UGC issues guidelines on examination, academic calendar 2021-22

State

Parlakhemundi ACF Death: No sign of fire mishap inside the quarters

State

Petrol and diesel prices falls In Bhubaneswar; Check fuel rates here

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.