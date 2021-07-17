Odisha Covid death toll nears to 5000 mark

Bhubaneswar: Odisha registers 67 COVID patients who were under treatment in different COVID hospitals died due to the deadly virus, informed the Health & Family Welfare Department on Saturday.

According to the Health Department, with the latest reports of 67 deaths, the toll due to coronavirus in the State rose to 4,992.

Khordha reports the highest Covid deaths at 25, 8 deaths reported from Ganjam district, 7 deaths reported from Sundergarh district, Six each reported from Mayurbhanj and Puri districts, 4 deaths reported from Bargarh district, three reported from Nayagarh, one each from Angul, Bhadrak, Boudh, Gajapati, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Kandhamal, and Kalahandi districts respectively.