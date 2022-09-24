Odisha Covid 19 Recovery Update: 205 patients recover in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: As on September 24, Odisha has registered another 205 Covid-19 recovered patients in the last 24 hours, said the Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) department. With this development the total Covid-19 recovered patients in Odisha have reached to 13,22,504.

The recovered patients are being discharged from various facilities across the state, informed the Health department through its official Twitter handle.

According to the H&FW department of the state, the highest recoveries were made in Khordha (57 cases) followed by Sundargarh (24) and Sambalpur (19). The details of the recovered cases are mentioned below.

57 from Khordha

24 from Sundargarh

19 from Sambalpur

15 from Puri

14 from Cuttack

10 from Bolangir

9 from Kalahandi

7 from Baleswar

6 from Kendrapara

5 from Bargarh

5 from Nayagarh

4 from Deogarh

4 from Nabarangpur

3 from Jagatsinghpur

3 from Sonepur

2 from Ganjam

2 from Jajapur

2 from Mayurbhanj

2 from Nuapada

12 from State Pool

Odisha has reported 222 new covid-19 positive cases for September 23. The total Covid-19 cases included 36 positives between 0-18 years, informed Information and Public Relations Department (I & PR Department, Odisha).

Out of the total cases, 130 cases are quarantine cases while the rest 92 cases are local contacts. The majority of the positive cases were reported from Khurdha (51), Cuttack (23), followed by and Sundargarh (29). The cumulative tested cases in Odisha are 33502100.