Odisha Covid 19 Recovery: 228 Covid patients recover in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: As on September 17, Odisha has registered another 228 Covid-19 recovered patients in the last 24 hours, said the Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) department. With this development the total Covid-19 recovered patients in Odisha have reached to 13,20,945.

The recovered patients are being discharged from various facilities across the state, informed the Health department through its official Twitter handle.

According to the H&FW department of the state, the highest recoveries were made in Sundargarh (58 cases) followed by Khordha (33) and Sambalpur (25). The details of the recovered cases are mentioned below.

58 from Sundargarh

33 from Khordha

25 from Sambalpur

12 from Cuttack

12 from Puri

11 from Bolangir

11 from Nabarangpur

10 from Jajapur

8 from Jagatsinghpur

8 from Nuapada

5 from Bargarh

5 from Kalahandi

5 from Nayagarh

4 from Jharsuguda

3 from Baleswar

2 from Deogarh

2 from Ganjam

2 from Kendrapara

2 from Keonjhar

2 from Koraput

8 from State Pool

Odisha has reported 233 new covid-19 positive cases for September 16. The total Covid-19 cases included 34 positives between 0-18 years, informed Information and Public Relations Department (I & PR Department, Odisha).

Out of the total cases, 136 cases are quarantine cases while the rest 97 cases are local contacts. The majority of the positive cases were reported from Khurdha (53), Cuttack (31), followed by and Sundargarh (24). The cumulative tested cases in Odisha are 33411655.