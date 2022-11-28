Odisha couple set ablaze while sleeping in Udala

Udala: A married couple was allegedly set on fire when they were fast asleep at their house in Nuasahi of Kalialama panchayat in Udala on Monday.

Report says,the couple were sleeping at their house when some unknown miscreants pour petrol on them and set them on fire.

It is alleged that the couple were set on fire by two men from the same village and now they are absconding.

The exact reason of the incident is yet to be ascertained and the couple’s daughters sleeping in some other room are now safe.

More details awaited.