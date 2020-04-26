Odisha CM Wishes People On Akshaya Tritiya, Advises To Follow Lockdown Guidelines

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday conveyed his greeting to the people of the State on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.

Taking to his twitter handle, Patnaik wished the people especially the farmer community. Apart from wishing for a good harvest and prosperity of the peasants of the State, he also appealed them to maintain social distancing while carrying out agricultural activities.

Likewise, Odisha DGP Abhaya wished everyone a happy Akhaya Tritiya and Chandan Yatra and requested to observe social distance in all religious and social functions.

As per tradition, Akshaya Tritiya rituals mark the beginning of farming season.