Odisha CM to inaugurate second campus of KISS University tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will inaugurate the second campus of Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) University tomorrow.

Apart from inaugurating the second campus of the KISS University, Patnaik will also throw open different stadiums and sports infrastructures named after prominent Indian sports personalities.

The second campus of KISS University, which has been constructed at a cost of Rs 100 crore, has an administrative building, a huge library, 300-bedded hostel each for girls and boys.

The Biju Patnaik Indoor Stadium, KIIT Cricket Stadium, Dilip Tirkey Hockey Stadium, Abhinav Bindra Indoor Shooting Range, Rahul Bose Rugby Stadium, Debashis and Siba Sundar Stands, Viswanathan Anand International Chess Hall, Leander Paes Tennis Stadium, Dutee Chand Athletic Stadium, Amiya Malick Athletic Track, Srabani Nanda Stand, Minati Mohapatra Cycling Velodrome, Pramod Bhagat Badminton Indoor Hall, Sradhanjali Football Stadium and other sports infrastructures to be thrown open by the Chief Minister tomorrow.