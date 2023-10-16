Odisha CM nods proposal to upgrade 7,579 mini anganwadi centres

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday gave green signal for the proposal to upgrade all 7,579 mini Anganwadi Centres across Odisha.

As per the decision, a total of more than Rs 55.21 crore will be spent to upgrade all the 7,579 mini Anganwadi Centres to regular Anganwadi centres. While the Odisha government will bear Rs 36.40 crores, the central government will provide Rs 18.80 crores to upgrade the mini anganwadi centres.

The upgraded regular Anganwadi centres will have medical kits, furniture and other equipment as well as administrative costs.

While approving the proposal, Patnaik said that the childcare program in the state will be expanded further.