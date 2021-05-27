Odisha CM Naveen To Conduct Aerial Survey Of Cyclone Yaas Hit Areas

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will conduct an aerial survey the areas affected by cyclone Yaas on Thursday afternoon.

Hon’ble Chief Minister Sri Naveen Patnaik will make an aerial survey of the damage caused by cyclone #Yass today afternoon. #OdishaFightsYaas — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) May 27, 2021

After the aerial survey, Patnaik directed the officials to take relief and rehabilitation measures on a war-footing.

The Chief Minister also directed the officials to restore the electricity connection in the cyclone-hit areas at the earliest.

The schedule of the CM is as stated below: