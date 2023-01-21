Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik visits Goshala in Jamukoli

Bhubaneswar: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik visits Goshala today. The Chief Minister visited a Goshala, a protective shelter for stray cattle, situated at Jamukoli in Jatani area of Khordha district in Odisha. At the Goshala the CM took stock of the food and arrangements made for the cows there.

The CM asked to take proper care of the cows, oxen and calves. He also fed a few fruits and vegetables to the cows.

After witnessing a new born calf in the Goshala, the CM asked about its name, but he was informed that the calf is yet to be named. Hence, he named the calf as ‘Krishna’.

It is to be noted that Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) had established the said Goshala in Jamukoli spread over 55 acres of land in 2018. Now, it has been proposed to extend the Goshala to 20.5 acres.

Presently, there are 906 cattle in the Goshala. Mainly the stray cattle of the city have been kept here.

Today along with the CM his 5T secretary also visited the Goshala.