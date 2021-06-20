Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik launches Ashirbad yojna for the Covid orphaned children

By WCE 1
covid hospital bhawanipatna
File Photo

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday announced the launch of ‘Ashirbad’ yojna, under which the state government will provide monthly financial assistance to the children who have been orphaned due to COVID-19.

According to the State government sources, the children who have lost both of their parents or single parents will be provided a monthly assistance of Rs 2,500 up to the age of 18. Similarly, the children who have lost either their fathers or mothers due to Covid-19 pandemic will be provided a monthly assistance of Rs 1,500.

Related News

Mortal remains of renowned ollywood singer Tapu Mishra…

Noted Ollywood singer Tapu Mishra dies of Covid-19

The amount will be transferred to the bank accounts of the guardians/ caretakers of the orphans till they attain the age of 18 years. The assistance will not be provided in case the child is adopted by someone.

The beneficiaries will be included under the state government’s Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana for availing free medical services, and Central/ State Food Security scheme.

The beneficiaries for the Ashirbad yojna will be selected by district child protection units, childlines, panchayats and block level committees. The care takers or relatives of the eligible children could apply before DCPU with the required death certificate to include the beneficiaries in the scheme.

You might also like
State

Odisha: Sex racket busted in Bhubaneswar, 4 detained

State

COVID-19 vaccination drive in campaign mode in all Odisha blocks & ulbs from…

State

One arrested for allegedly molesting a minor girl in the capital city of Odisha

State

2 killed in head-on collision between bikes in Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.