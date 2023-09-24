Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik gets emotional after remembering Gita Mehta

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today got emotional after remembering his sister Gita Mehta, who died recently.

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today got emotional after remembering his sister Gita Mehta, who died recently.

Patnaik got emotional while attending the eleventh edition of the Odisha Literary Festival. He got emotional after seeing a small documentary movie on Gita Mehta’s works including her famous film a compilation of the Bangladesh revolution, Dateline Bangladesh.

While seen the video on the works of her late sister, Patnaik took handkerchief from his pocket and wiped his eyes twice.

It is to be noted her Gita Mehta, who was famous author, documentary filmmaker, and journalist, died due to her old age ailments at her home in Delhi on September 17.

