Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik has appealed to all the Covid-19 recovered patients of Odisha to donate plasma willingly.

The CM has further added that almost 9000 people have recovered from Covid-19 in Odisha.

He also thanked the Drug Controller General of India for allowing the use of convalescent plasma for treatment of severely ill Covid-19 patients.

CM Naveen has called upon all Covid-19 cured persons to come forward and donate plasma voluntarily at this critical hour and save the lives of the severely affected Covid-19 patients.

It is noteworthy that, the State government announced that it will initiate plasma therapy for treatment of Covid19 patients in three hospitals from today i.e. July 15.

KIMS and SUM in Bhubaneswar, Ashwini in Cuttack are the three dedicated Covid hospitals in which plasma treatment will be started from today.