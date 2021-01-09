Odisha CM Launches Bindusagar Lake Rejuvenation Project In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched Bindusagar Lake rejuvenation project here on Saturday

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi were among other dignitaries who attended the much-awaited launching ceremony.

According to reports, the Indian Oil’s CSR fund will spend Rs 70 lakh for the revival and cleaning of the lake, which is one of the natural heritage sites in the State Capital City.

Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT), Indian Oil (IOC) campus Bhubaneswar, and Odisha Bridge Construction Company will jointly carry out the project.