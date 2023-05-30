Odisha CM inaugurates industrial units, lays foundations for 17 projects

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated four key industrial units and laid foundations for 17 projects at the 17th phase of the ground-breaking and inauguration ceremony for new industrial units in Odisha today.

The cumulative investments for these industries are Rs 3,600 Crore which a can create employment opportunities for 9,200 persons.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister said that Odisha now ranks second among the top states in attracting investments. His government’s unceasing endeavour in making Odisha a top choice for investors is now taking shape, he added.

He further said that we have always endeavored to provide a hassle-free environment and a prompt system for doing business in Odisha on the philosophy of 5T initiative. The Make in Odisha Conclave-2022 was an outstanding success as it could potentially generate around 10 lakh jobs in the state, he informed.

He congratulated all the companies and the people of Odisha on this occasion and assured continued facilitation support from the State Government. He also requested all the investors present to further expand their businesses in Odisha and be the partners in our Growth Story.

It may be recalled here that these industries are the result of the Make in Odisha Conclave, where various companies expressed their investment intent in the state. The realization of these investments was celebrated through four inaugurations and seventeen ground-breaking ceremonies, marking the beginning of industrial projects worth a total of Rs 3629.16 crores. These projects are expected to create over 9,205 employment opportunities for the people of Odisha.

The state government is working hard towards converting these investment intents into grounded projects. According to the recent survey conducted by CMIE capex database and CII Research, Odisha has secured the second position among the leading states in India in terms of attracting significant ongoing investments during the fiscal year 2022-23.

The series of inauguration and ground-breaking ceremonies held today are a testament to this achievement. The ground-breaking and inauguration ceremony was held for projects spread across diverse sectors like Cement, Food Processing, Agro Processing, Plastics, Power &Renewable Energy, IT & ESDM, Steel Downstream, Textile & Apparel, and Tourism. The projects are spread across different districts in the state mainly, Angul, Balasore, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Khurda, Puri, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sonepur and Sundergarh.

Shiva Cement entailing an investment of Rs 1523.24 crore was inaugurated which will generate about 600 employment opportunities in the state. The company has increased their clinker capacity by 1.32 MTPA and Cement capacity by 1.05 MTPA.

During the event, a food processing unit of Gadre Marine Export Pvt. Ltd. was also inaugurated, marking an investment of Rs 68.11 crores. This state-of-the-art facility is expected to generate employment opportunities for approximately 405 people within the state. Gadre Marine Export Pvt. Ltd. Is the world’s third-largest manufacturer of Surimi, a type of value-added fish-paste based product. The company primarily exports Surimi and related products to countries such as Japan, Taiwan, Korea, Thailand, and other nations in South Asia.

The ground-breaking ceremony for CtrlS Datacenters Ltd. was also held, entailing an investment of Rs. 152.25 crores generating an employment opportunity for 110 people in the state. CtrlS Datacenters Ltd. has planned the establishment of a data center facility that offers co-location managed cloud hosting services. Additionally, ground-breaking for Centuary Fibre Plates Pvt. Ltd. – Unit-IV and Mayfair Hotels & Resorts Ltd. was also held. These projects entail investments of Rs. 103.5 crores and are projected to generate employment opportunities for approximately 360 people in the state.

Project Units of HIL Limited and Rarean Fluid-Tech Pvt. Ltd. were inaugurated, in Balasore and Khurda respectively. HIL Limited will be will be manufacturing AAC blocks and Cement sandwich panels, entailing an investment of Rs. 63.24 crores generating an employment opportunity for about 265 people. Rarean Fluid-Tech Pvt. Ltd. will be investing Rs. 49.50 crores in the state providing employment opportunities to about 97 people in the state.

The ground-breaking ceremony for Luminous Power Technologies Pvt. Ltd. was held at Angul entailing an investment of Rs. 481.96 crores generating an employment potential for 1,156 people in the state. It is a trustworthy brand and market leader in power backup, and residential solar space. They plan to manufacture Fuel Cells, ACC, Power Storages and Solar Batteries.

The ground-breaking ceremony of 2 Textile and Apparel units was also held, namely SAPL Industries Pvt. Ltd. and Cotton World (Unit-2), both at Kurukhi, Puri expected to generate employment to around 4200 persons, with project cost of about Rs. 100 crores.

Alongside these projects, ground-breaking ceremonies for Bio Agro Energy Pvt. Ltd., Indalc Spirits Pvt. Ltd., Ratnamani Metals and Tubes Ltd., IFB Agro Industries Ltd., Rourkela Sponge LLP, CMR Aluminium Pvt. Ltd., Prabhukrupa Estates & Properties, Mangalam Tank Pipe and Sanitary, Niyo Polymers Pvt Ltd., Renewable Envirogic Pvt. Ltd., and Shyam Beverages were also held in different districts.

