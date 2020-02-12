Bhunbaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday announced a grant of Rs 16 crore for the development of religious institutions for minority communities in the state.

The grant will help build pilgrim facilities and community halls in the religious institutions, said a release

Out of the Rs 16 crore, Jesus Christ Church in Satyanagar and Mother Mary Bhubaneswar Catholic Church will get Rs 2 crore while Unit-IV Capital Masjid in Bhubaneswar will be allocated Rs 2 crore for development work.

Odia Baptist Church located in Mission Road and Kadam-e-Rasool Masjid at Darghabazar in Cuttack have been granted Rs 2 crore each.

The Chief Minister also granted Rs 1 crore each to Kendrapara Fakirabad Markaji Masjid, Bhadrak Puruna Bazar Jama Masjid, Berhampur Bhapur Bazar Jamia Masjid, Giriroad Berhampur Odia Baptist Church, Sambalpur Paltan Masjid, Sambalpur Saint Joseph’s Cathedral (Roman Catholic), Rourkela Bishop Missionary (Roman Catholic) and Rajgangpur Sunni Jama Masjid.