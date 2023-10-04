Odisha CM flags off 26 advanced 108 ambulances

With an aim to provide emergency healthcare services to the people of the State, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik flagged off as many as 26 advanced 108 ambulances.

Bhubaneswar: With an aim to provide emergency healthcare services to the people of the State, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik flagged off as many as 26 advanced 108 ambulances.

According to a press release issued by the CMO, the State government has spent Rs 10.92 crore to purchase these state-of-the-art ambulances to provide free of cost services to the people suffering from accidents, natural calamities, pregnant women and the people suffering from serious diseases.

People can dial toll-free number 108 to avail the emergency ambulance service.

Odisha CM flagged off the emergency vehicles in the presence of Health Minister Niranjan Pujari, 5T Secretary VK Pandian, Health Secretary Shalini Pandit and other senior officials.

