Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announces Rs 1.5 Cr for Javelin Star Kishore Kumar Jena

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced a cash award of Rs 1.5 crore for Odisha’s Javelin star athlete Kishore KumarJena who has clinched a silver at the ongoing Asian Games at Hangzhou, China.

By Subadh Nayak 0
Naveen Patnaik announces Rs 1.5 Cr for Kishore Kumar Jena

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced a cash award of Rs 1.5 crore for Odisha’s Javelin star athlete Kishore KumarJena who has clinched a silver at the ongoing Asian Games at Hangzhou, China. With a personal best of 87.54m, Kishore has also qualified for Paris Olympics.

With this silver, Kishore has created a historic moment for the state and country and brought laurels for the nation and will remain etched in the sports history of the country.

Patnaik said, “The award is in recognition of his stellar performance, his perseverance and determination. I congratulate him on his win at the Asian Games and also qualifying for the Paris Olympics.Kishore’s triumph not only reflects personal excellence but also serves as an inspiration for budding athletes across the country”.

Chief Minister assured all support for Kishore for his preparation for Olympics next year.

Also Read: MoUs Inked For 5 Multi-Specialty, Super-Specialty Hospitals In Odisha

You might also like

MoUs Inked for 5 Multi-Specialty, Super-Specialty Hospitals in Odisha

Standard 1 boy dies in Bhadrak of Odisha as signage falls on him

Odisha Agriculture Secretary Arabinda Padhee tests positive for Scrub Typhus

Self-styled godwoman arrested from Bhubaneswar

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans