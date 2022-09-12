Odisha CM felicitates KIIT-IS students Mallu brothers for their success in JEE advance

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik felicitated Mallu brothers Deevyansu and Diptyansu at Naveen Nivas today for their outstanding success in the JEE advance.

Deevyanshu Mallu of KiiT International School (KIIT-IS) has made his alma mater proud by becoming the Odisha topper in the JEE Advance with All India Rank 11. He also achieved Gold Medal in International Physics Olympiad. He is the only one from India in this session to get Gold in International Physics Olympiad.

Besides Deevyanshu, students of KiiT International School Kanishk Modi and Deevyanshu’s twin brother Deeptanshu Malu have secured All India Ranks 200 and 226 in JEE-Advance respectively. Similarly, Bidyadhar Sahoo has achieved 762 All India Rank in NEET.

Malu’s father Chandan Malu and mother Mrs. Swati Malu and Principal Dr Sanjay Suar were also present during the felicitation.

The chief minister congratulated the successful students and wished them greater success in future.

As the Founder of KiiT International School, special appreciation by CM Naveen Patnaik for our students Deevyanshu Malu and Deeptanshu Malu makes me incredibly proud, said Dr Achyuta Samanta, Founder of KIIT and KISS.