Odisha CM Extends Gratitude To Nurses On International Nurses Day

By WCE 2
nurses day
Pic Credits: Naveen Patnaik Official Twitter

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has thanked the nurses for their dedication and service on International Nurses Day.

Through a tweet the CM has said that, “the nurses are at the forefront in providing care to Covid patients and saving innumerable lives.”

He further added that, “On International Nurses Day, I offer my gratitude to the frontline warriors who are working with dedication and determination to save lives and improve case recoveries.” 

