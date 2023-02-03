Odisha CM dedicates projects worth Rs.1596 Crores to Koraput

Koraput: The Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik has dedicated projects worth Rs. 1596 crores to the people of Koraput on Friday.

The welcome address was given by Raghu Ram Padal, MLA, Koraput and Chairman, DPC, Koraput. The Platinum Jubilee address was given by the Principal of Vikram Deb College.

The MLA Jeypore-cum- Chairman, Organising Committee Tara Prasad Bahinipati then addressed the gathering. Then screening of a video film on developmental activities of Koraput District was played.

Then Sasmita Melleka, President, Zilla Parishad, Koraput. Address by Rohit Pujari Minister Higher Education. Jagannath Saraka, Minister, ST & SC Dev.. Minorities and Backward Classes Welfare, Law addressed the gathering.

Then the CM Inaugurated and laid foundation stone of various developmental projects. He then disbursed interest free loans to Mission Shakti SHGs. the CM then released a Souvenir to mark the occasion. A special postal cover on Koraput Tourism was also released.

Chief Minister was then felicitated by the Alumni Association Members of Vikram Deb College.