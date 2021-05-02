Odisha CM Congratulates Mamata, Stalin, Sonwal And Vijayan For Winning 2021 Election

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday congratulated Chief Ministers Mamata Banerjee, DMK Chief MK Stalin, Pinarayi Vijayan and Sarbananda Sonwal as their parties won the State assembly election in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Assam respectively.

Patnaik took to his Twitter handle to congratulate the winners. “Heartiest congratulations Mamata Banerjee on AITC winning the West Bengal Assembly Election for a third consecutive time. I am sure under your leadership the state will scale new heights. Best wishes,” he wrote while wishing Mamata.

Likewise, while wishing to Stalin, Naveen said, “Congratulations MK Stalin ji on DMK winning the Tamil Nadu Assembly Election. All the very best for a successful tenure.”


The Odisha Chief Minister also congratulated his Assam counterpart. “Congratulations Sarbanand Sonwal on your party winning the Assam Assembly Election for the second consecutive time. Wishing you all the best,” he said.

“Congratulations Pinarayi Vijayan ji on your party winning the Kerala Assembly Election for the second consecutive time. Best wishes,” said Naveen.

