Odisha CM Congratulates Madhusmita Patra for scaling Mt Kilimanjaro

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today congratulated young Odia Mountaineer Madhusmita Patra for scaling Mt Kilimanjaro recently.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Patnaik said that I congratulate Madhusmita Patra of Berhampur for achieving a rare feat by scaling the highest peak in the African continent, Mount Kilimanjaro. I wish for her a bright future and her to bring more such laurels to Odisha.

Notably, Madhusmita, a resident of Gosani Nuagaon in Ganjam district, reached the peak of Mt Kilimanjaro at 7.5 am and hoisted India’s National Flag atop the mountain on February 13. She stayed there for a while, before returning to the base camp.