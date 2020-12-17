Balasore: The Chef Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik has congratulated Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on the successful test-firing of Prithvi-II missile on Thursday.

Prithvi-II is a surface-to-surface missile.

The CM said via his twitter handle, “Congratulate @DRDO_India on the successful test firing of surface-to-surface #Prithvi-II missile.”