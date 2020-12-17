Odisha CM Congratulates DRDO On Successful Test Fire Of Prithvi-II Missile
Balasore: The Chef Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik has congratulated Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on the successful test-firing of Prithvi-II missile on Thursday.
Prithvi-II is a surface-to-surface missile.
The CM said via his twitter handle, “Congratulate @DRDO_India on the successful test firing of surface-to-surface #Prithvi-II missile.”
Congratulate @DRDO_India on the successful test firing of surface-to-surface #Prithvi-II missile off the coast of Balasore, #Odisha. #DRDO
— Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) December 17, 2020