prithvi test fired odisha
Pic Credits: ToI

Odisha CM Congratulates DRDO On Successful Test Fire Of Prithvi-II Missile

By WCE 2

Balasore: The Chef Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik has congratulated Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on the successful test-firing of Prithvi-II missile on Thursday.

Prithvi-II is a surface-to-surface missile.

The CM said via his twitter handle, “Congratulate @DRDO_India on the successful test firing of surface-to-surface #Prithvi-II missile.”

