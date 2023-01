Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik condemns the attack on health minister Naba Das. Prays for early recovery.

The Chief Minister said:

‘I am shocked at the unfortunate incident of attack on honourable minister Shri Naba Das. I strongly condemn the attack on him. I pray for his early recovery. ”

‘Crime branch has been directed to take up the investigation of the case . Senior officers of crime branch have been asked to go to the spot.’ further added the CM of Odisha.