Odisha CM approves Odisha Motor Transport Drivers and Workers Welfare Scheme

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday give his nod to the Odisha Motor Transport Drivers and Workers Welfare Scheme. He also approved the construction of the Welfare Board to execute the scheme.

As per the scheme, the next of the kin of a driver or worker will be provided with an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh in case of death of the said driver or worker.

As per reports, if any driver or worker sustains critical injury he will be provided with an amount to the tune of Rs 80 thousand under this scheme.

Similar, in case of any permanent disability the driver or worker will be provided with Rs 1.5 lakh. In case of natural death, the nominee of the deceased will be provided an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh.

Besides, the beneficiaries will also be included into the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY), Madhubabu Pension Yojana etc. as per their eligibility.

The Odisha Motor Transport Drivers and Workers Welfare Scheme is expected to benefit more than 5 lakh drivers and workers in the age group of 18 to 60.