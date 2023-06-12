Bhubaneswar: High drama witnessed at pub for girlfriend: Watch

State
By Himanshu
High drama witnessed at pub for girlfriend
Grab from CCTV footage

Bhubaneswar: A high drama was witnessed late in the night on Sunday at a pub in Chandrasekharpur area of Bhubaneswar in Odisha. In this incident, a jilted lover reportedly arrived at the scene accompanied with a group of allies and allegedly vandalized the pub and attacked the hotel staff. And all these things reportedly occurred due to his former girlfriend.

As per reports, after knowing that his ex-girlfriend was present in a pub of Chandrasekharpur area along with her boyfriend in an inebriated condition, the girl’s jilted lover went there.

The youth reportedly tried to get the girl out of the pub. In the meanwhile as an untoward condition prevailed the staff of the pub intervened to calm him down.

Agitated with this he allegedly attacked some of the staffs and vandalized the pub along with his allies. The group of youths allegedly also vandalized the vehicles parked in front of the pub.

The whole incident was caged in the CCTV camera installed in front of the pub. The hotel staff reportedly lodged a Police complaint in this connection.

After getting the complaint, Chandrasekharpur Thana Police reached the spot and initiated investigation. Police are probing the case on the basis of CCTV footage and further investigation is underway.

