Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday announced ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh each from CMRF to next of kin of the two soldiers from the state who were martyred during clashes with the Chinese army at Galwan Valley.

Naib Subedar Nunduram Soren (42) of Badachampauda village under Rairangpur block in Mayurbhanj district and Sepoy Chandrakanta Pradhan (28) of Biarpanga village under Raikia block in Kandhamal district were among the 20 Indian Army personnel killed in the fierce clash on Monday night.

The Chief Minister praised their bravery and courage who have made their supreme sacrifice for the motherland.

With deep grief, he also conveyed his sympathies to the bereaved families.

The 20 soldiers, including a commanding officer who were killed in action in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh, came from almost all parts of India.