Odisha CM announces Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia for two Odia jawans martyred at Galwan Valley
Sepoy Chandrakanta Pradhan (L) & Naib Subedar Nunduram Soren among 20 soldiers martyred at Galwan Valley

Odisha CM announces Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia for two Odia jawans martyred at Galwan Valley

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar:  Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday announced ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh each from CMRF to next of kin of the two soldiers from the state who were martyred during clashes with the Chinese army at Galwan Valley.

Naib Subedar Nunduram Soren (42) of Badachampauda village under Rairangpur block in  Mayurbhanj district and Sepoy Chandrakanta Pradhan (28) of Biarpanga village under Raikia block in Kandhamal district were among the 20 Indian Army personnel killed in the fierce clash on Monday night.

The Chief Minister praised their bravery and courage who have made  their supreme sacrifice for the motherland.

With deep grief, he also conveyed his  sympathies to the bereaved families.

The 20 soldiers, including a commanding officer who were killed in action in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh, came from almost all parts of India.

You might also like
State

Chariot construction in Puri of Odisha in last phase: Photos

State

Met Dept forecasts heavy rain in several parts of Odisha

State

Tusker Found Dead with bullet marks In Odisha’s Boudh

State

Bhubaneswar reports 17 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.