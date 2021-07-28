Odisha: Class X student becomes mentally ill after missing Free Fire online game

By WCE 5

Keonjhar: In a rare incident a Class X student from Keonjhar district of Odisha has become mentally ill after not getting chance to play online game Free Fire as the mobile phone went out of order. The incident took place in Akhupal village in Harichandanpur area of the district.

As per reports, the 15-year-old son of Kuanr Khanda of Akhupal village is a Class X student at the Manoharpur High School. As due to Corona pandemic physical classes have been stopped and online classes are going on for School students, his father had bought a mobile for his son so that he can do online classes.

However, practically the boy was doing less number of online classes and was often playing free fire online game on the mobile. Few days back the mobile went out of order for which he did not get chance to play the online game. He reportedly missed playing the game so much that he became mentally ill.

Accordingly, he was admitted to the Keonjhar District Head Quarter Hospital for treatment. But, as his health condition deteriorated, he was then shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

