Odisha CHSE +2 exams begins from today, Check schedule

Bhubaneswar: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) is scheduled to begin the Odisha CHSE +2 board examinations from today that is March 1, 2023. The CHSE Class 12 Board Exams 2022 for Science will start from today, while the exams for Commerce and Arts streams will begin on March 2 across the state at various exam centres. Similarly, the vocational studies examinations will commence on March 3.

This year around 3.56 lakh students will appear for the examination and the examination will be held in one sitting from 10 AM to 1 PM today. The exams will be held in a total of 1145 centres. The examinations will be conducted under CCTV Surveillance. The centre superintendents have been requested to ensure that CCTV is made functional in all examination halls well in advance of the commencement of the examination.

Candidates will enter the center 30 minutes before the scheduled time. Candidates will sit in their seats before 15 minutes. The answer book will be distributed to the candidates 15 minutes before the exam and the question paper 5 minutes before. At exactly 10 o’clock the examinee will be allowed to write in the answer sheet. Students will be given the exam following the Covid behavior.