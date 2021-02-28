Keonjhar: Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra visited Keonjhar district and reviewed the implementation of the ongoing developmental work there with Collector and concerned district level officers.

Mahapatra directed to develop the nature and ecotourism in the district with direct involvement of local the communities in development, maintenance and upkeep of the spots. He also directed to identify suitable sites for jungle safari and boating facilities with active participation of local youth.

Mohapatra added, ” Such activities while creating new employment opportunities will directly boost economic activities in the district. The local community will develop a sense of belongingness with the forest and eco-systems, once they get earnings from those”.

Chief Secretary also reviewed the ground level progress of the irrigation projects, road works and national high way works. He directed the district administration to workout the plan for a series of mega lift projects for harnessing the existing irrigation potential of the district. Mahapatra set time lines for completion of each project.

The Chief Secretary Mahapatra took a field level review of the construction of medical college at Keonjhar and set time limits for completion of various phases of the project.