Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra reviewed the covid situation in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area and directed the city civic body to ramp up the testing, tracking and isolation in the light of the detection of around 300 cases daily during the current week.

Mahapatra also directed to make keep the call centre of BMC active for 24 hours, and set the target to provide possible assistance to people within thirty minutes of getting the call.

BMC Commissioner Prem Chaudhury appraised that the denizens have been requested to contact toll-free number 1929 for getting information about Covid testing and treatment facilities. He also appraised that as of now 33 rapid response teams (RRTs) have been put in service of the people in different locations of the city.

The Chief Secretary also directed to enhance testing target to 3000 per day in the city area. He also asked the concerned officials to increase the number of RRTs and allot specific areas to each team. The teams will monitor home isolation cases, and, also ensure strict implementation of the Covid appropriate behavior among people in the allotted area. The patients in home isolation should be contacted on daily basis and be given necessary advice. He also directed that the positive patients in home isolation should also be daily warned not to come out.

Further, Chief Secretary directed to intensify the preventive and enforcement activities by decentralizing the market places and dispersing of the people gathering near roadside, in front of the tea shop and other shops. The shops where people gather should be lucked. “Put the BMC task force groups in preventive works and take the help of police when necessary,” directed Mahapatra.

In the review meeting, it was decided to request temple management committees for regulating the entry of people to the temple and other celebrations for containing spread of the disease.

Development Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Jena directed to announce the covid restrictions and night curfew through Mike in the entire town. Additional Chief Secretary Health and Family Welfare Pradeepta Kumar Jena assured supply of sufficient number of testing kits and medicines to all hospitals in BMC area.

Likewise, Principal Secretary Anu Garg emphasized on intensifying awareness and alert activities.