Raids On Mahima Mishra: Industrialist Appears Before CBI, 3 Arrested

Cuttack: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) continued its raids at the residence and office of industrialist Mahima Mishra, the Managing Director (MD) of Odisha Stevedores Limited (OSL), in Cuttack and Paradip.

According to latest reports, the CBI has arrested eight persons in this regard namely the CME of Paradip Port Saroj Das, the contractor of Paradip Port Saunata Rout and Sankha Subhra Mitra, Manager Port Operations, KCT Group.

Industrialist appeared before the Central Investigation Agency (CBI) in its Bhubaneswar office on Friday a day after the raid at his office and residence.

It is noteworthy that, yesterday also raids were conducted on Mahima’s residence at Odia Bazar in Cuttack and offices at Link Road and Badapadi in Paradip.

It is worth mentioning that, CBI took his son Chandan Mishra along with it to interrogate him at the Bhubaneswar-based branch office of the CBI.

It is to be noted here that CBI officials conducted simultaneous raids in connection with an alleged bribery case of over Rs 25 lakh involving a senior official of Paradip port and a contractor.