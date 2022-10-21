Odisha Cabinet meeting to be held today

By Sudeshna Panda 0
state cabinet meeting

Bhubaneswar: The State Cabinet meeting is scheduled to be held today, that is on Friday.

The Chief Minister, Naveen Patnaik will chair the meeting which is scheduled to be held at 5:30 pm to discuss some important matters while several key proposals are likely to get nod.

In the earlier meeting on October 15, contractual posts under Odisha government were abolished. All contractual employees shall be regularized said the decision.

A number of important proposals are scheduled to be discussed and might get approval in this meeting.

Some major decisions are likely to be taken in today’s cabinet meeting.

