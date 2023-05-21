Odisha cabinet expansion: Bikram Arukha, Sarada Nayak & Sudam Marandi to be sworn in as Cabinet ministers

Bhubaneswar: Putting all speculations to the rest, Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik confirmed that Bhanjanagar MLA Bikram Arukha, Rourkela MLA Sarada Nayak and Bangriposi MLA Sudam Marandi will be sworn in tomorrow as Cabinet ministers.

The trio received phone calls from Naveen this evening and they have been asked to remain present at the oath taking ceremony which is to be held at 9.30 AM tomorrow.

Though it is not yet conformed who will get which portfolio, Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal will administer them the oath of office and secrecy.

Bikram Keshari Arukha had resigned from the post of State Assembly Speaker on May 12. Likewise, School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Das and Minister of State in the Ministry of Labour and Employees State Insurance Minister Srikanta Sahu also tendered their resignation.

Revenue and Disaster Management Department Pramila Mallick has been allocated the additional charge of the School & Mass Education and Labour Departments. Likewise, Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari has been given the additional charge of the Health Department after the murder of Naba Das.