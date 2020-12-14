Odisha Cabinet Approves Shri Lingaraj Temple Ordinance 2020

Bhubaneswar: In a historic move, Odisha Cabinet on Monday approved Shri Lingaraj Temple Ordinance 2020 in line with Sri Jagannath Temple Act.

The 11th-century shrine is presently governed by Odisha Hindu Religious Endowment Act and the Lingaraj Temple Act will help in better execution of rituals and management.

According to the Shri Lingaraj Temple Ordinance 2020, a managing committee of 15 members will be formed. It will administer the Temple and its properties including temples outside the premises, mathas, etc.

The Committee will also have general and special power to manage affairs of the temple including seva-puja and nitis.

Besides, an administrator will be appointed to manage the day-to-day affairs of the 11th-century shrine in Bhubaneswar.

As per the Shri Lingaraj Temple Ordinance 2020, there will be provision for protection and management of movable, immovable properties and endowments.

Moreover, there will also be provision for budget, maintenance of accounts, audit, and inspection, and provision for eviction of unauthorized occupants from temple lands.

The special act got approval during the State Cabinet meeting which met under the leadership of CM Naveen Patnaik this evening.

Earlier on December 2, Patnaik had announced for the formulation of the special Act while reviewing the development project work being carried out in and around the temple.