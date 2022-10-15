Odisha Cabinet approves Rural Piped Water Projects for 11 blocks in 4 districts 

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Cabinet Committee meeting held under the Chairmanship of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today took 9 important decisions relating to the departments of Skill Development and Technical Education, General Administration and Public Grievance, and Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water.

In continuation to the historic announcements by the Chief Minister today regarding regularisation of contractual employees, Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra along with Principal Secretary General Administration and Public Grievance Surendra Kumar said that the cabinet approved the tenders for construction of major piped water supply projects in 4 districts.

The approved Rural Piped Water Projects included two rural pipe water supply projects tendered around Rs.395.43 cr for Ranpur and Odagaon blocks of Nayagarh district; project for Ambabhona, Bhatil and Sohela blocks of Bargarh district; 5 projects for Tangi, Bhubaneswar, Balipatana and Balianata blocks of Khordha district; and, 2 projects for Thuamul Rampur and Kokara blocks of Kalahandi district.

Mahapatra added that the Cabinet also approved waiver of rent of SDC and SDECs for the period from March, 2020 to October 2020 due to Covid-19; Rules for Odisha Group-B, C, and D Posts (Repeal and Special Provisions)-2022; Amendment of Odisha Heads of Department of Recruitment and conditions of service of Junior Assistants, ASOs, SOs Rules-2019; Combined Technical Service recruitment examination Rules; and, Combined post-graduate level recruitment examination for specialist posts service Rules-2022.

