Odisha Cabinet approves proposal for establishment of Commission for protection and propagation of tribal language

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Cabinet today approved proposal for the establishment of Commission for Preservation and Promotion of Tribal Languages of Scheduled Tribes of Odisha.

There are 21 tribal languages in Odisha which the Nabin government wants to preserve, promote, develop, disseminate and safeguard of the Tribal languages in Odisha through this Commission.

Therefore, this Commission which will encourage multilingual education, documenting and preserving tribal languages, promoting the use of those languages, protecting linguistic rights among several enriching activities for the development of the tribal languages.

In the education system under the Multilingual Education (MLE) programme, all 21 recognized tribal languages by the State are included.

The Commission will also work towards inclusion of tribal languages like Ho, Mundari, Kui and Saora in the 8th Schedule of the Indian Constitution by pursuing with the Centre which has been not including these languages in the 8th Schedule of the Constitution despite several initiatives by the Nabin Sarkar.

The State Cabinet also unanimous passed a resolution today reiterating the demand for inclusion of 169 communities in the ST list of Odisha. This apart, it also reiterated the inclusion of Ho, Mundari, Kui and Saora languages in the 8th Schedule of the Indian Constitution. CM Naveen Patnaik has repeatedly demanded and written letters for their inclusion.

The Cabinet also took the decision today to rescind the proposal for amendment to Regulation 2/1956.