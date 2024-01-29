Odisha govt withdraws decision to amend OSATIP that allowed tribals to transfer land to non-tribals

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has withdrawn its decision to amend Odisha Scheduled Areas Transfer of Immovable Property (OSATIP) (By Scheduled Tribes) Regulation, 1956 (Odisha Regulation 2 of 1956) that allowed the tribals to transfer land to non-tribals in the State. Decision to this effect was taken during the Cabinet meeting held today under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

“The Cabinet in its meeting held on 14.11.2023 had approved to amend the Odisha Scheduled Areas Transfer of Immovable Property (By Scheduled Tribes) Regulation, 1956 (Odisha Regulation 2 of 1956),” read a press release of the Revenue and Disaster Management Department of the State government.

“Now, the Cabinet has decided to withdraw the decision taken on 14.11.2023 on the proposed amendment to Odisha Scheduled Areas Transfer of Immovable Property (By Scheduled Tribes) Regulation, 1956,” it added.

It is to be noted here that the Odisha government’s decision to amend OSATIP had created massive resentment among the people, following which the decision was put on hold and it has been now subsequently withdrawn.