Odisha Cabinet approves 8 proposals ahead of Panchyati Raj Divas

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Cabinet headed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today approved eight proposals ahead of the State level Panchyati Raj Divas to be celebrated on March 5.

As per the decision, henceforth the development and upgradation work of the schools, hospitals, lift irrigation and veterinary centres will be looked after by the Panchayats. The panchayats have been told to see that the schools under it get a high level of infrastructure facility.

Similarly, with an objective to upgrade the irrigation facility in the State Government has decided to allocate Rs 19,100 cr to the sector to ensure proper water preservation, irrigation, discharge and use of water.

The State Government will spent around Rs 1500 cr in next 5 years in the State to irrigate 38,463 hectares of land and complete the work of 449 canals.

Similarly, a sum of Rs 500 cr will be spent to make water disposal more effective in the State in next 4 years out of which around 3,910 kilometers of stretch fall in different rivers and canals.

With an objective to tackle with the water scarcity across the State by constructing more dams and reservoirs in rivers like Mahanadi, Rushikulya, Baitarani and Brahmani. A fund of Rs 11,700 has been planned for the same and will be spent in next 6 years.